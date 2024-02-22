Tucker Carlson’s Baffled Face Gets a Place in Russian Classrooms

Tucker Carlson’s dumbfounded face during his two-hour interview with Vladimir Putin has gotten a place in the history books—at least in Russian classrooms, where the sit-down is set to become a part of the curriculum.

Teachers in schools across the country have been given new guidelines from the Education Ministry that call for the “significant educational resource” to be used across a range of disciplines “in the context of patriotic education,” according to a memorandum published this week on an educational portal linked to the government.

Lessons on history, social studies, geography, and even literature should use the two-hour “interview” to develop students’ “critical thinking” skills and give them a “deep understanding” of their country’s geopolitical views, the memorandum notes.

Teachers are urged to organize “class debates” around the interview, assign “research projects” stemming from parts of the interview, and have students “dissect” the interview to learn how to “identify reliable sources of information.”

“It is important for classroom teachers to familiarize themselves with this interview as it can inform class discussions about the importance of civic responsibility and historical awareness,” the memorandum states.

School children experiencing any difficulties with “social adaptation” will get a “more positive attitude towards their future and the future of the homeland” from the interview, the memorandum claims.