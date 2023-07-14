Tucker’s Creating a New Media Company With ‘Twitter as Its Backbone’
DAILY CALLER 2.0
Fired Fox News star Tucker Carlson is “looking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars” to start a new media company with his longtime pal and Daily Caller co-founder Neil Patel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The new company would likely use “Twitter as its backbone,” the Journal reported, and would center around longer versions of the Twitter videos that Carlson has been posting since his Fox ouster. Carlson and Patel, who still runs The Daily Caller, have lined up investors and other personnel while planning to add more hosts and shows to its platform. Though Carlson’s Twitter program would anchor the company, it would also have its own website and eventually drive revenue through subscriptions. The Journal also reported that new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, who was hired to bring back advertisers who fled over Elon Musk’s ownership, recently met with Carlson’s top producer Justin Wells. Fox News, meanwhile, recently accused Carlson of violating his contract over his Twitter program as he remains locked in his deal with the network until the end of next year.