Tucker Carlson’s Ex-Network Torches His Unhinged Conspiracy

Fox News has ripped its former primetime host and others spreading conspiracies about who was behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade appeared to specifically call out Tucker Carlson’s suggestion that Kirk’s murder, which the FBI says was carried out by a 22-year-old from Utah, may be tied to foreign actors seeking to silence him.

Kilmeade cut off his co-host as she listed the baseless theories about Kirk’s murder, adding that some people have said that “Israel killed him.”

Tucker Carlson, 56, was criticized for his comments and demeanor during a memorial service for Charlie Kirk. Eric Thayer/Getty Images

“People are making money off the fact that they have unsubstantiated theories, and they’re running with it,” Kilmeade said.

Co-Host Ainsley Earhardt continued, “Yeah, these are these have not been proven. The FBI has never said this is an inside job. The FBI has never said that someone within Turning Point actually killed Charlie Kirk.”

Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck on Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley State University. Since then, conservative commentators, including his longtime friend, Candace Owens, have spread several theories clashing with what the FBI says occurred.

Carlson, who was pushed out of Fox in 2023, has not outright said Kirk’s killing was carried out by Israel, but has alluded to the possibility—most notably, and controversially, during a eulogy he gave at Kirk’s memorial.

On stage at the memorial, Carlson likened Kirk to Jesus, who “shows up and he starts talking about the people in power, and he starts doing the worst thing you can do, which is tell the truth. And they hate it, and they just go bonkers. And they become obsessed with making him stop.”

Carlson continued, “I can just sort of picture the scene in a lamp-lit room with a bunch of guys sitting around eating hummus, thinking about, ‘What do we do about this guy telling the truth about us? We must make him stop talking!’”

The Anti-Defamation League was among those who viewed Carlson’s comment as a suggestion that the Jews killed Jesus. Many interpreted the remark as an insinuation the Jews did the same to Kirk.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was killed mere minutes into a question-and-answer session with students at Utah Valley State University. Trent Nelson/Getty Images

“Carlson’s remarks dangerously reinforced the belief that Jews killed Jesus and that Jews have been a malevolent force throughout history,” the ADL said. “This antisemitic myth has led to expulsions and murders of Jews for centuries.”

Carlson, while speaking about the Kirk assassination this week, said he does not “have a ton of confidence in the FBI or the men who run it.”

Owens has been the most outspoken of the Kirk conspiracists, spreading theories that TPUSA’s internal leadership and even the U.S. Military were involved.

It is a positively ABSURD notion that you cannot critique a 150 million dollar organization because the CEO says they are like a family, and are grieving.



It is the exact same emotional strategy deployed by BLM in the wake of George Floyd’s death, when I called out their shady… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 11, 2025

The right-wing podcaster’s claims have led to her publicly clashing with Kirk’s widow, Erika, who addressed the theories herself on Fox News this week.

“This is righteous anger, because this is not OK,” Kirk told the network, referencing Owens. “It’s not healthy. This is a mind virus. Yes, I believe in our judicial system. I do. We have a hell of a team working on this. Just know that your words are very powerful, and we are human. My team are not machines, and they’re not robots. They are human.”

She continued, “We have more death threats on our team and our side than I have ever seen. I have kidnapping threats. I have you name it, we have it, and my poor team is exhausted, and every time they bring this back up, what are we supposed to do? Relive that trauma all over again. They watched my husband get murdered.”

Erika Kirk, 37, has been widely ridiculed since her husband was assassinated in September. Pool/Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

Many have criticized how Kirk has carried herself since her husband’s murder. The mother of two has been in the public eye repeatedly and now leads TPUSA, which she said is being wrongly “dragged through the mud” and “hyper-analyzed” by critics.

“If people think that I was just going to wilt away, I’m not going to sit in the corner and cry and be in a fetal position,” Kirk said.