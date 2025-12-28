Tucker Carlson’s Son Takes Up Arms in MAGA Civil War

Tucker Carlson’s son is standing firmly behind his father as a MAGA civil war that shows no signs of slowing down gains steam.

Buckley Carlson, a deputy press secretary in J.D. Vance’s office, fired back on X Saturday to an interview clip of his father’s enemy, political commentator Ben Shapiro.

“Hard to fathom this is the ‘man’ that presumes to lecture — endlessly, angrily — the ‘acceptable’ parameters of the ‘conservative movement,’” the 28-year-old posted.

Buckley Carlson waded into the MAGA civil war in a post on X on Saturday. Legistorm

In the clip, taken from an appearance on the Triggernometry podcast, Shapiro suggests that Americans who cannot afford to live in the United States should consider leaving the country for places with “better opportunity.”

Hard to fathom this is the "man" that presumes to lecture - endlessly, angrily - the "acceptable" parameters of the "conservative movement". AND, specifically to young Americans unable to survive the economy he and his friends designed and still advocate. Truly repulsive. https://t.co/3gNE9Tz2HG — Buckley Carlson (@buckleycarlson) December 27, 2025

“If you’re a young person and you can’t afford to live here, then maybe you should not live here,” Shapiro says in the podcast, prompting a sharp response from the younger Carlson, who wrote that it was hard to fathom Shapiro offering advice “specifically to young Americans unable to survive the economy he and his friends designed and still advocate. Truly repulsive.”

Shapiro and Carlson have been feuding since the former Fox News host invited white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes for a softball interview on his podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show.

Following the interview, Shapiro used an entire episode of The Ben Shapiro Show to rage about Carlson’s interview, describing him as an “intellectual coward,” a “dishonest interlocutor,” and a “terrible friend.”

“Since his exit from Fox News in 2023, when, of course, he was a very, very popular host, Tucker Carlson has turned himself into a conspiracist and a crank and a pathological liar,” Shapiro said about Carlson, who belongs to the “America First” faction of MAGA and has questioned foreign policy decisions, including the continued support of Israel by the U.S. government.

The political commentator also used his speech at Turning Point USA’s first AmericaFest conference following the death of its leader, Charlie Kirk, to attack Carlson, noting that Kirk “despised” the “evil troll” Fuentes, whom Carlson interviewed, and that offering him a platform was “an act of moral imbecility.”

In response, Carlson opened his speech at the event by joking that he “missed the first part of the program” when Shapiro was speaking and adding that he hopes he “didn’t miss anything meaningful.”

The feud between Carlson and Shapiro is part of a wider split that has emerged within the MAGA movement, with some of the most prominent loyalists to President Donald Trump publicly attacking one another in the second half of this year.

The Daily Beast has contacted Shapiro for comment but has received no immediate response.