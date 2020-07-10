Tucker Carlson’s Top Writer Resigns Over Racist, Sexist Posts
A top writer for Tucker Carlson’s nightly talk show on Fox News resigned over racist and sexist posts he'd reportedly been making in an online forum for years, CNN reports. Blake Neff, a former Daily Caller reporter, is said to have posted often as CharlesXII to the unmoderated site AutoAdmit, also known as XOXOhth. Responding just this week to a thread with the subject line “Would u let a JET BLACK congo n****er do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?”, Neff reportedly wrote, “I wouldn't get LASIK from an Asian for free, so no.” Elsewhere in the forum, he reportedly joked about “foodie faggots” and “Third World shitholes” and said, “Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down.” Neff began a thread in 2015 about a Facebook friend by calling her an “Azn megashrew” that led to the woman’s repeated online harassment, according to the report.
His posts at times overlapped with Carlson’s on-air lines. The former Fox writer held a great amount of power over the highest-rated show on cable news for multiple years. He told Dartmouth’s magazine in an interview, “Anything [Carlson is] reading off the teleprompter, the first draft was written by me.” Carlson called him a “wonderful writer” in a recent appearance on Fox’s The Five.