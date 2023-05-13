CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tucker Carlson’s Twitter Show Reveal Was the Top Tweet of the Week
TIME TO LOG OFF
Read it at Forbes
Fired Fox News star Tucker Carlson announced this week that he will create a new show on Twitter, and users of Elon Musk’s platform are evidently very excited. His announcement generated just under 200,000 retweets and 900,000 likes, each of which was the highest for a tweet this week, according to Forbes. Carlson was reportedly axed from Fox largely because of text messages that were revealed after the company was sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems; the messages included both misogynistic language and alleged plans to threaten Fox staffers. It is unclear whether Fox will try to stop Carlson from producing his Twitter show by enforcing restrictions outlined in his contract with the network.