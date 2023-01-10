Tucker Cheers on Brazilian Insurrection and Repeats ‘Rigged’ Election Lies
DÉJÀ COUP
Tucker Carlson reacted sympathetically to rolling anti-government riots Sunday in Brazil’s capital, claiming—without any evidence—that voters ousted far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro in what was “very clearly a rigged election.” Instead of offering information to back up any of the widely debunked claims of fraud, the Fox host simply assured viewers that “millions of people in Brazil understand exactly what happened. They know that their democracy has been hijacked, possibly forever.” Pro-Bolsonaro protesters, Carlson continued, “are angry because the new Lula government has eliminated their most basic civil liberties. Lula is working to turn Brazil into a Chinese-style dictatorship”—again, offering little evidence for the sweeping claims. In addition, Carlson did not follow up when his guest, journalist Matthew Tyrmand, asserted that “there were many an agent provocateur” causing damage at the riots and made the stunning claim that “it looks like this is turning into a Reichstag fire,” in reference to the 1933 arson at the German parliament that Nazi leaders exploited to further their rule.