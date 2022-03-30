Tucker Carlson on Tuesday criticized the forthcoming appearance of rapper Cardi B on an episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show!, an animated Nickelodeon series for preschoolers.

“So you’re a fuddy-duddy if you note that American culture is becoming, like, not really culture anymore,” Carlson began. “It’s like a lot of growling and sexless talking about sex. And if you think it’s an overstatement, check out this song from someone calling herself Cardi B.”

Carlson then played the music video for “WAP”—a song he has grumbled about in the past. Last March, he reacted to a Grammys performance of it by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion by claiming the pair was “intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children.”

He had a similar response Tuesday.

“So you watch something like that and probably your first thought was, ‘Man, I want my kids, my little kids, to get a lot more of Cardi B. Like how can they experience Cardi B and the Cardi B lifestyle, because obviously that’s not bad for them or anything. They’re not going to wind up in rehab or as hookers,’” Carlson said. (Cardi B has said her daughter is a fan of Baby Shark’s Big Show! and the songs in it.)

As he did last year, the Fox News host turned to Candace Owens for her thoughts.

“I think for the first time I’m actually going to defend Cardi B here,” she began, saying, “It’s not Cardi B’s fault that she gets a phone call from Nickelodeon executives asking her to do this.”

While Owens claimed the rapper “doesn’t possess the intelligence” to understand how she’s being used, “these executives know exactly what they’re doing…[which is] to further corrode culture.”

“Thank you for aiming the fire where it belongs,” Carlson responded earnestly.