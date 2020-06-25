Tucson Police Chief Should Not Resign, Mayor Says
The mayor of Tucson, Arizona released a statement Thursday saying she does not believe Police Chief Chris Magnus should resign following the death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez in police custody. “After listening to the feedback of my colleagues on the Council, I do not believe the Chief should resign,” Mayor Regina Romero said. “Now is the time to work together and rebuild public trust in our police department by increasing transparency, ensuring accountability, and reimagining how we provide safety to our community.” Magnus offered to resign Wednesday after body camera video of Ingram-Lopez’s arrest was made public. The video of the April 21 incident showed officers struggling with Ingram-Lopez in a dark garage, then handcuffing him facedown on the ground for 12 minutes. Ingram-Lopez died after going into cardiac arrest. Magnus said in a press conference Wednesday that Ingram-Lopez had an enlarged heart and a high level of cocaine in his system, but that the cause of death had not been determined. An internal investigation showed that the officers involved violated policy, but did not use choke holds or “place a knee” on Ingram-Lopez, Magnus said.