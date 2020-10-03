There Is No ‘Warm Side’ To This Pillow. It’s Cool All Night
I’m normally a very good sleeper. Like, too good of a sleeper. But recently, I have not been sleeping well. There’s more to worry about than normal, I suppose. Anyone who has trouble sleeping can tell you: once you start worrying about sleeping, there’s no going back. I’ve tried plenty of things, like CBD, weighted blankets, and noise machines, and while those all have made small improvements, this pillow really wins the day night.
Tuft & Needle’s Original Foam Pillow is the no-frills pillow I never knew I needed. Not only is it extremely soft and comfortable, it’s supportive in just the right ways. And even though a lot of memory foam can be too squishy, too absorbent, and can lead to overheating and many sweaty nights as a result, Tuft & Needle has designed a pillow that is always cool. The pillow is made with T&N’s adaptive foam, which is custom cut so it stays supportive and breathable. It has graphite inside which pulls body heat away, so you’re always on the cold side of the pillow, as well as cooling gel to ensure no overheating can occur. The cover itself is light and made out of micro polyamide and polyester that provide stretch and breathability.
I haven’t woken up in the middle of the night in need of a pillow flip in weeks. Instead, I wake up in the morning rested, refreshed, and unwilling to leave my pillow for the work day ahead.
