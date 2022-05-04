This At-Home Brightening Kit Replaced My Monthly Facial Appointments
There are plenty of highly-praised vitamin C antioxidant serums on the market, but of course, they’re not all created equal. I’ve long been a fan of Skinceutical’s beloved CE Ferulic Serum (like pretty much everyone else on the planet), but I’ve discovered a new cocktail of vitamin C products that’s replaced my go-to as of late. Tula’s newly-launched vitamin C Brightening kit has officially entered the chat. In fact, it’s also led me to cancel a few of my regularly-scheduled facials because my normally congested pores have been shockingly debris-free, so I haven’t felt the need for extractions.
This supercharged set includes two of Tula’s best-selling products: Bright Start Vitamin C Antioxidant Brightening Moisturizer and the Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum, which work beautifully together to refine and defend the skin. If you don’t want to take my word for it, just check out the set’s glowing reviews—it’s already garnered a near-perfect five-star rating. “I already loved the vitamin c serum so the additional vitamin c moisturizer was an added bonus! It has definitely lightened, and in some place, made my dark spots disappear,” one shopper wrote.
Tula Wake Up & Glow Brightening Kit
