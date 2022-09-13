Tinted Sunscreens Are On The Rise, and Tula’s Is The Best One Out There

My makeup bag is full of committed relationships. There is the MAC eyeliner I’ve worn since I was a teenager, my favorite $5 Maybelline mascara, the MERIT Beauty blush that blends perfectly into my skin, and an Hourglass palette that gives me a gorgeous glow. But, try as I may, I’m very non-committal when it comes to foundation.

It’s not that there aren’t any number of amazing foundations out there. In truth, I’ve tried many that I have liked and grown accustomed to, but inevitably, there comes a time when the novelty wears off and I start to notice that my skin looks blotchy, tired, shiny, oily, and greasy. Plus, as I’ve grown older, I’ve become more aware of the importance of daily sunscreen use, which is why I typically prefer foundations, tinted creams, and tinted serums that include a broad-spectrum SPF.

So when I heard about Tula’s newly released Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint SPF 30, I knew I had to give it a try—especially since I’m a diehard fan of their Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel and their Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum. With a company that is committed to SPF-centric and probiotic-infused products, it was only a matter of time before Tula made a leap into makeup territory and dropped an amazing tinted serum that doubles as a daily foundation.

What I appreciate about Tula’s approach to makeup products is that the focus still remains on skincare. Instead of masking your face with hard-to-pronounce, pore-clogging ingredients you’d never recognize that do nothing for your skin’s health, Tula remains committed to making sure your skin is protected and nourished with ingredients like collagen, which helps with fine lines and wrinkles; rainbow seabright elixir, which brightens, protects from the effects of pollution and blue light, and evens out your skin’s tone; and hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which hydrate and plump your skin.

Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Tint With SPF 30 The Radiant Skin tinted serum comes in a wide variety of shades—30 to be exact—so you won’t have any problem tracking down the right hue for you, especially with the company’s nifty shade finder. The quick quiz asks you a few questions about your complexion to match you with the right shade. My results turned out to be a perfect match, and I was impressed with just how well the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint blended right into my fair skin. In fact, I’ve never had a foundation that has matched my skin so well. Buy at Tula $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Before applying the Radiant Skin tinted serum, I applied Tula’s mega-popular Filter Primer first. While you definitely don’t have to use a primer to get wonderful results with the serum, the Filter Primer, which comes in four shades, will help even out your complexion and make the skin tint serum last even longer throughout the day. It also gives you a dew-like finish that no highlighter could recreate.

Radiant Skin’s non-comedogenic, lightweight formula is equal parts creamy and dewy and is okay to apply with your fingers, but I would suggest using a blending brush or sponge to apply and even everything out. You don’t have to apply very much to finish your look either; I used about three to four squeezes total and was able to apply the serum across my whole face. I used a loose finishing powder to settle and complete my look, but honestly, you could do without it if you just want to stick with the serum.

Something I noted: the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint isn’t a light coverage foundation, but it’s also not heavy where it looks like you’re caked in layers of makeup. The product gives you a medium coverage that still looks very natural, with a certain ethereal glow you’ll appreciate. As someone who tends to have dry, patchy skin, I noticed the Radiant Skin serum also moisturized my skin very well – an added bonus.

I’m not the only one who has fallen in love with Tula’s Radiant Skin serum either. The 4.5-star rated product has tons of users attesting to its lightweight and breathable feel, its beautiful glow, and great makeup coverage. At $40 the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint might seem a bit pricey, especially if you’re using it as a daily foundation, but with the added benefit of SPF 30, you can combine two must-have products into one flawless foundation. It’s definitely worth the investment.

