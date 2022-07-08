Tula’s Surprise Summer Sale Means 20% Off All Its Probiotic-Infused Products

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It probably comes as no surprise that we’re huge fans of Tula skincare. Tula’s clean skincare range has become well-known for its probiotic and superfood-powered formulas that are not only non-toxic, but that actually yield visible results (and fast). Ahead of Prime Day (OK, Prime week) Tula is hosting its very own (surprise) summer sale to rival the Amazon’s sitewide deals for a limited time.

From now through July 15, you can take 20 percent off everything sitewide. This rare sale is a great opportunity to try out Tula products for the first time or to restock your go-to holy grail formulas while they’re marked down if you’re already a loyal fan of the brand. In case you’re wondering, my favorite Tula formulas are the Limited Edition Radiance Boosting Kit and the Brightening Eye Balm Stick).

Whether you’re looking for a super-effective (but also clean) dark spot treatment or a travel-friendly solution to de-puff and calm tired eyes, Tula’s skincare lineup has something for everyone and a solution for just about any skin concern you’d like to target. Check out some of our favorite Tula products below. To redeem, just enter the code HOWL at checkout.

Tula Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm Down from $28 “Best under eye product I’ve used in YEARS. The first product to produce results in minutes and leave a shiny finish. I love the cooling sensation!” one shopper said. Buy at Tula $ 22

Tula Glow Season Radiance Routine Kit Down from $92 “Tula has dramatically helped with my breakouts. My skin looks and feels calm, no more redness. It even helped control my hormonal breakouts! Nothing before Tula has made this much of a difference. If you’re debating on buying Tula this is your sign to just go for it!” one reviewer said. Buy at Tula $ 71 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tula Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic Toner Down from $42 “I love this!!! I actually stopped using an expensive brand as this has improved my skin significantly. Don't use the cotton ball as it soaks up the product, Just apply using your fingertips. I also apply to the back kof my hands and have seen an improvement in discoloration,” said one reviewer. Buy at Tula $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.