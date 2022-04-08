This Vitamin C Serum Is Better Than a Chemical Peel
GLOW GETTER
Years ago, I could get away with all kinds of bad beauty habits like staying up super late, not washing or moisturizing my skin, and eating super greasy, fried food without my twenty-something skin suffering at all. But as I’ve gotten older, my skin just can’t handle the same stresses it once tolerated like a champ. And while I have a good face wash, toner, and moisturizer that I’ve used twice a day for as long as I can remember, I couldn’t help but notice that lately, especially this past winter, my skin was looking extra dull, dry, and tired. No matter what new, of-the-moment products I tried, I wasn’t getting the results I wanted until I started applying Tula’s well-reviewed, insanely popular Triple Vitamin C Serum.
Because there are so many serums out there that saturate the marketplace, it can be hard to discern which one is right for your skin. Vitamin C serums are definitely some of the most popular out there because of their effectiveness in taking dull skin and even dark spots and bringing about a refreshed, renewed face with a lasting radiance.
Tula Triple Vitamin C Serum
Free Shipping | Free Returns
And while there are a lot of serums consumers can try at just about any price, I found that Tula’s $48 Triple Vitamin C Serum is the one that gets the job done most effectively and keeps working long after I’ve applied it to my face. What’s particularly interesting about Tula’s Triple Vitamin C Serum is the fact that it also has prebiotics, which helps to maintain the proper moisture balance, and probiotics, which smooths lines and combats irritation and redness. You’ll definitely see and feel the difference between this serum versus the other more traditional vitamin C serums, which often cause irritation.
It took about a week for me to see results from the Tula serum each day, and what I discovered was that my once-tired, super-dry skin looked more bright, energized, and glowy than it had in a long time. I wish I could say I also started sleeping better, drinking more water, and not eating so poorly, but that would be giving myself too much credit for the overtime this serum is definitely putting in. I’ve even started utilizing Tula’s Bright Start Vitamin C Antioxidant Brightening Moisturizer, which has intensified the meaningful results I’ve seen from the Triple Vitamin C Serum.
Read my full review of Tula's vitamin C serum here. Read Here >
MORE FROM SCOUTED:
- Holy Sh*t! This Tightening Facial Gel Works Like an Instant Facelift—& There’s an Accompanying Eye Cream Too
- This Caffeine-Infused Eye Balm Stick Instantly Erases Dark Circles and Puffiness
- I’ve Tried Over 20 Eyelash Serums—These Are the Ones That Actually Work
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission