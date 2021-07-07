Tulane Medical School’s Accreditation on Probation Over Racism Allegations
ON HOLD
Tulane University School of Medicine’s accreditation was put on probation this week over allegations of racism and retaliation. The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education placed the hold after the suspension of Dr. Princess Dennar from her position as the first Black director of the school’s pediatric residency program earlier this year. Dennar filed a discrimination lawsuit against Tulane last year and alleged that her suspension constituted retaliation. She issued a statement supporting the council’s decision Wednesday. The university has denied her accusations. The school has outlined a series of steps it will take to address the council’s decision, including establishing a task force to respond to complaints of mistreatment and reducing residents’ workloads. While on probation, Tulane’s medical school is prohibited from expanding existing programs or establishing new ones, and it may lose the accreditation entirely if it takes no action.