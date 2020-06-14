Tulsa Health Director: ‘If You Want to Stay Safe, Don’t Go’ to Trump Rally

The executive director of the Tulsa County Health Department believes that Donald Trump’s rally at the BOK Center scheduled for Saturday, June 20 could be a public health catastrophe.

“Regardless who is hosting this rally, we would recommend you not attend large events,” said Dr. Bruce Dart during an interview on Saturday, June 13. “If you want to stay safe, don’t go.”

Dart said that he spoke to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum – whom he described as a “good mayor who has done the right things since the pandemic hit” – on Saturday night. He urged Bynum to “postpone the event until it’s safe for large crowds to gather indoors,” he said.