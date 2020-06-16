Tulsa Mayor: Trump Rally Not My Idea and I ‘Share Anxiety’ Over It
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum took to Facebook Tuesday afternoon to share his anxiety about the city hosting President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign rally Saturday evening amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Oklahoma. “Do I share anxiety about having a full house at the BOK Center? Of course. As someone who is cautious by nature, I don’t like to be the first to do anything,” Bynum wrote. “I would have loved some other city to have proven the safety of such an event already.” Bynum also shared that he was not aware of the rally “until BOK Center management contacted the city regarding Police support for the event.” The rally comes as Oklahoma is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, hitting a record number of new cases four days in a row between Saturday and Tuesday.