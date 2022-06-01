4 Dead, Including Gunman, in Shooting at Tulsa Medical Office

Four people, including the gunman, were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said.

“We’re treating this as a catastrophic scene right now,” Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told reporters.

In a Facebook statement, Tulsa Police said they “responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation

“At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats.”

An update soon after said: “We can confirm 4 casualties, including the shooter. Officers are still clearing the building.”

The shooting comes a week after the horror at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunned down 19 children and two teachers before being killed by authorities.

The Uvalde tragedy came on the heels of a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, where another teenager—who allegedly harbored white supremacist views—targeted black shoppers at a supermarket, killing 10.

Tulsa Police held active shooting training for its officers hours before the incident at St. Francis.