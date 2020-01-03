Tulsi Gabbard Breaks With Trump on Iran Strike
Two weeks after she voted “present” during the impeachment vote in the House, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning to denounce President Donald Trump’s military action that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani. “This was very clearly an act of war by this president without any authorization or declaration of war from Congress, clearly violating the Constitution,” the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said via satellite from New Hampshire. She warned that war with Iran would make the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan “look like a picnic.”
Asked by host Ainsley Earhardt if the U.S. is “just supposed to stand by” when Iranian-backed militias attack American interests in Iraq, Gabbard acknowledged that there is “no question about how evil” Soleimani was, but went on to argue that the strike will ultimately imperil U.S. national security. “You know, Trump talked a lot in his campaign for the presidency—and even since he’s been in office—about how he wants to end forever wars,” she said, “but his actions tell a different story.”