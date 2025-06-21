Tulsi Gabbard Flips Sides in MAGA Civil War Over Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has flipped her stance on Iran after President Donald Trump nuked her intelligence as “wrong.”

Gabbard told the Senate Intelligence Committee on March 25 that there was no intelligence to suggest Iran was building nuclear weapons, though the country had enriched its uranium to higher levels.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told the Senate Intelligence Committee that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon on March 25. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's June 12 "preemptive" strike on Iran—which he justified by saying that the country has a "secret plan" to weaponize uranium—Trump sided with Israel's countervailing position.

On two separate occasions this week, Trump rebuffed Gabbard’s earlier assessment of Iran’s nuclear program.

“I don’t care what [Gabbard] said,” Trump said aboard Air Force One. “I think they were very close to having one.”

In another comment on Wednesday, the president added that Iran was “a few weeks” away from turning their uranium into a weapon, echoing similar sentiments shared by Netanyahu.

Then on Friday, Gabbard fell in line with Trump, attacking the media for having the gall to believe what she said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin (left) and President Trump have made similar remarks saying Iran is weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division,” Gabbard wrote to her 600K followers. “America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly.”

She added, “President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree.”

Gabbard included a clip of what she called her “full testimony,” which has since racked up 8.9 million views.

The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division. America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the… pic.twitter.com/mYxjpJY2ud — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 20, 2025

The world has been thrown into a state of limbo while Trump weighs a decision on whether to get the United States involved in strikes on Iran, a decision the country warned would be “very dangerous.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly met with European leaders Friday in Geneva to discuss nuclear talks. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

In a statement read on Thursday by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump said he would make his decision “within the next two weeks” based on the fact that there “is a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future.”