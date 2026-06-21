Tulsi Gabbard Hit With Wild Secret Cult Allegations

Donald Trump’s ousted director of national intelligence appears to have been far more loyal to the leader of a religious sect described as a “cult” than she was to the president.

A bombshell report has revealed the scope of a relationship between Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s top intelligence official until last week, and Chris Butler, 78, leader of an alt-right sect of Hinduism, the Science of Identity Foundation (SIF).

A years-long investigation by The Washington Post unearthed a trove of emails, shared documents, and talking points between advisers to Gabbard, 45, and close allies of Butler centered on elevating Gabbard’s national standing and, in turn, spreading Butler’s politics.

Gabbard announced she was resigning in May, after months of rumors that Trump wanted her out. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Saltzburg, a former SIF member who worked on several of Gabbard’s congressional campaigns, shared the material with the Post, alleging that Butler—who does not use a computer—provided his advice and directives to Gabbard verbally. His secretaries and close allies would then transcribe his remarks and circulate them to a small group. Sometimes, that included Gabbard herself—or her parents, who are both closely connected to Butler.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Post found dozens of instances in which Gabbard, then a sitting congresswoman, echoed either the exact talking points outlined in SIF directives or similar ones in interviews and policy memos. Additionally, an analysis of her voting record in the House was strikingly similar to the directives she was allegedly receiving from Butler himself. (Those close to Butler repeatedly denied he was behind the directives in statements to the Post.)

Butler's top aide shared this Tweet with Gabbard, who posted it verbatim on Twitter(now X). X/archive./X/archive.ph

What’s more, Butler has previously condemned the United States’ intelligence and defense agencies as power-hungry institutions run by “madmen”—even as he appears to have long had the ear of the woman who oversaw some of the world’s most powerful intelligence agencies.

But before that, Butler’s focus appeared to be pushing his own agenda through Gabbard—the first American Samoan and practicing Hindu in Congress

“Get it started in the morning,” the person behind the years-long correspondence directed Gabbard in one 2014 email. The author, who Butler denies being, was pushing the Hawaii Democrat to introduce legislation into the House that would punish countries whose citizens fought for the Islamic State.

Gabbard introduced that same bill a week later.

At the same time, Butler loyalists created dozens of social media accounts meant to defend and elevate Gabbard. Some of those same accounts were among the loudest voices after Gabbard announced her resignation from Trump’s cabinet in May.

“DNI Gabbard is a true patriot and will be missed,” wrote @ImACruzn, as noted by the Post.

Another account added: “Tulsi Gabbard is a Patriot. She will be greatly missed.”

The controversial Butler is heralded as an extension of God within the SIF.

“I was raised to believe Chris Butler was God’s voice on Earth, and if you question him or offended him in any way, you were effectively offending God,” a former SIF member wrote in a 2017 Medium post.

Butler is heralded by members as a deity in his own right. Screenshot//Youtube

One former SIF member told the Post that Butler has more than just political ambitions.

“He wanted,” she said, “to rule the world.”

Gabbard’s aunt, Dr. Caroline Sinavaiana Gabbard, has also alleged that her 2020 presidential bid was the result of Butler’s pursuit of political influence, with Gabbard herself praising Butler as her “guru.”

Representatives for Gabbard did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. Butler could not be reached for comment.

When reached by the Post, Sunil Khemaney, known as Butler’s “right-hand man,” claimed it was he, not Butler, who wrote the directives to Gabbard. However, a detailed analysis by the Post found several indications that Butler was the author.

In some material, the author referred to Butler in the first person and Khemaney in the second person. In a 173-page policy compilation, there was a first-person reference to being a teenager in Hawaii. Khemaney was not raised in Hawaii; Butler was.