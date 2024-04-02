Tulsi Gabbard Says She Rejected RFK Jr.’s Veep Offer
THANKS BUT NO THANKS
Tulsi Gabbard, the ex-Democrat and former Hawaii congresswoman, revealed she turned down an offer from independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to be his running mate. “I met with Kennedy several times, and we have become good friends," she told ABC News in a statement. "He asked if I would be his running mate. After careful consideration, I respectfully declined." A source close to Kennedy told ABC, “There were definitely meetings, but it didn't work out." Gabbard has also been on former President Donald Trump’s ever evolving VP shortlist. In early March, she headlined a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Gabbard was one of several more well-known names in the conversation for Kennedy’s running mate, along with former independent Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura and current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, it was ultimately Silicon Valley entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan who got the nod last week. Since then, she’s had minimal visibility on the trail or elsewhere, aside from an interview on Rick Rubin’s podcast. Shanahan initially appeared to be set for a Fox News interview alongside Kennedy on Tuesday morning, but never ended up appearing on camera. A Kennedy spokesperson later told The Washington Post the Fox News promotional graphic was in error, but would not say when Kennedy’s VP pick will be making any media appearances.