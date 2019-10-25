CHEAT SHEET

Tulsi Gabbard Says She Won’t Seek Re-Election to Congress to Focus on 2020 Election
Tulsi Gabbard announced late Thursday night that she will not seek another term in the House of Representatives. In a video posted to Twitter, Gabbard said she would instead focus on her campaign for president in the 2020 election. “As president, I will immediately begin work to end the new Cold War and nuclear arms race, end our interventionist foreign policy of being the world’s police, toppling dictators and governments we don’t like, and redirect our precious resources towards serving the needs of the people here at home,” Gabbard said. “As such, I will not be seeking re-election to Congress in 2020, and humbly ask you for your support for my candidacy for President of the United States.” Gabbard was first elected to the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, which represents rural Oahu and neighboring islands, in 2012.