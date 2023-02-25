Tulsi Gabbard Shocks Fox News Host by Comparing Biden to Hitler

Tulsi Gabbard on Friday made the wild claim that there’s a historical “connection” between Nazism and the diversity-minded personnel choices made by the Biden administration—a statement that Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t get behind.

Gabbard, who seemingly hasn’t missed a chance to bash the Democratic Party as a Fox News contributor since she announced her departure from it last October, said “identity politics” was one factor in her decision.

“You see how their agenda of identity politics is directly undermining the traditional democratic values that were expressed so beautifully and clearly by Dr. Martin Luther King: that we should judge each other not based on the color of our skin, but based on our character,” Gabbard said, citing what was recently dubbed “the right’s favorite MLK quote.”

“And yet…they are proud to be judging people, hiring people, selecting people based on race,” she continued, reminiscent of some conservative commentators’ disapproval of Biden’s pledge to nominate the first Black Supreme Court justice. “Let’s be clear how serious of a problem this is. It’s based on genetics, race, based on your blood, your genes; and where do we see that connection? Well, these are the very same geneticist core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolf Hitler.”

Watters, likely sensing the inherent problem with Gabbard’s comment, followed up: “You are saying the focus on genetics is in a way similar to what was going on in Germany?”

Gabbard, who is no stranger to making comparisons between Biden and Hitler, made clear that this was no misstatement.

“You look at the core values and core principles of Adolf Hitler and Nazism. What is it based on? It’s based on genetics,” the former Hawaii congresswoman said.

“This is that philosophy of geneticism and discriminating against people based on their genes. And that’s the issue here really when you cut to the core of it. When they are standing there saying, ‘Hey, we are proud to be selecting people solely based on race,’ that is alarming to me on so many levels.”

Watters didn’t buy Gabbard’s comparison.

“I’m not sure about the German thing, but I think you are right on this point,” he said before sticking to a more palatable stance.

“They care about what the administration looks like, but they don’t care about what we look like. And we’re out here saying, ‘Hey, we need this, we need that,’ and they’re not even looking at us. They’re just looking at themselves.”