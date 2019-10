From Hillary to Hannity, it’s been a wild few days for a certain Hawaii Democrat.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard capped off her week by announcing on Friday that she will not seek re-election to the House and instead will focus on her longshot bid for president.

She wouldn’t be the first politician to bet it all on the nomination. But a series of other decisions—including her appearances on Trump-aligned media outlets—has observers speculating about Gabbard’s end game.