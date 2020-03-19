Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Her 2020 Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden
Hawaiian congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has announced she is suspending her Democratic presidential campaign. The political outsider had not qualified for a Democratic debate recently but continued to stay in the race as dozens of other candidates dropped out. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are the last remaining candidates.
In a video posted on Twitter Thursday, Gabbard said she’d be endorsing Biden. “Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and he’s motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” she said. “I’m confident that he will lead our country guided by the spirit of aloha, respect and compassion and thus heal the divisiveness that has been tearing our country apart.” After watching Biden’s rout in Tuesday’s primaries, she said she believed he was the best candidate to take on Trump.
Gabbard said she thought she was better off directing her time to fighting the novel coronavirus, which she likened to the threat posed by al Qaeda following 9/11. “We face a common enemy,” she said. “I feel that the best way that I can be of service at this time is to continue to work for the health and well-being of the people of Hawaii and our country in Congress and to stand ready to serve in uniform should the Hawaii National Guard be activated.”