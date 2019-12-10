Tulsi Gabbard to Skip December Debate
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) announced on Twitter that she will not be participating in the next Democratic presidential debate on Dec. 19, and will instead focus on interacting with voters in early primary states. “For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th ‘debate’—regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls. I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina,” the 2020 hopeful tweeted Monday night. Gabbard previously threatened to boycott the October debate, but she ultimately ended up participating in it. According to Politico, poll numbers from last week indicated that Gabbard and another candidate—Andrew Yang—would likely not qualify for the December debate.