CHEAT SHEET
SEIZING THE MOMENT
Tulsi Gabbard Visits Puerto Rico to ‘Show Support’ Amid Street Protests
Presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) traveled to Puerto Rico on Friday to “show support” for protesters demanding Gov. Ricardo Rossello step down. “I’m here today to stand with and show support for my fellow Americans in Puerto Rico in their stand against corruption, and against a government that has proven it is of, by and for the rich and powerful, leaving the people behind,” the 2020 candidate said in a press release. Gabbard also called on her fellow Democratic presidential candidates to join her in calling for “this corrupt administration headed by Governor Rossello step down.” Rossello has faced mounting calls to resign after two former members of his administration were hit with corruption charges earlier this month, a scandal that only intensified when the Puerto Rican nonprofit Center for Investigative Journalism released hundreds of pages of leaked chats between Rossello and his aides and officials that showed them insulting journalists and joking about Hurricane Maria victims.