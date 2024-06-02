Tulsi Gabbard’s Aunt Allegedly Stabbed, Beaten to Death with Hammer in Samoa

The paternal aunt of former Hawaiian Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) was allegedly stabbed multiple times and beaten to death with a hammer in a brutal murder by her protégé in Samoa, police in the island nation said.

Caroline “Sina” Sinavaiana-Gabbard, 78, was found dead on May 25 at the GaluMoana Theater in Vaivase-Uta, Spectrum News reported. Sinavaiana-Gabbard allegedly got into a fight with Papalii Sia Figiel, 57, a Samoan poet and writer who was reportedly mentored by the older woman. The fight escalated to lethal blows when Figiel allegedly stabbed Sinavaiana-Gabbard multiple times and struck her with a hammer before fleeing to a friend’s house, where she was arrested, police said.

Figiel was initially charged with manslaughter, but the charges were upgraded to murder after a police investigation, Samoa police commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo told reporters at a news conference.

He added that police had no clear motive for the crime.

Sinavaiana-Gabbard, a former University of Hawaii professor, was the elder sister of Hawaii State Senator Mike Gabbard, who is Tulsi Gabbard’s father. He expressed his grief at her killing in a statement to Spectrum News.

“Caroline was my best friend as a teenager,” he said. “I love her deeply and wish her well as she continues her journey. While I sincerely forgive the murderer of this horrific crime, I’m hoping justice will be served, and that person will be punished to the full extent of the law.”

Before retiring, Sinavaiana-Gabbard taught Pacific literature at the University of Hawaii for over 20 years. Born in American Samoa, she made history as the first scholar of Samoan descent to become a full professor at an American university.

Figiel is next expected to appear in court on June 10, the New York Post reported.