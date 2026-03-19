Tulsi Goon Calls BS on Trump Claims After Shock Resignation

A top counterterrorism official who quit in a very public show of protest over Donald Trump’s war on Iran has spilled his secrets.

Joe Kent, who quit as the National Counterterrorism Center director over Trump’s war on Tuesday, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s podcast on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old, who is the first senior member of the Trump administration to leave his post as a result of the war, went against Trump’s narrative in his interview, claiming that Iran was not on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon.

Joe Kent. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

He dismissed Trump’s repeated claim that Iran was close to building a nuclear bomb, which threatens the U.S. and allies in the Middle East.

“No. They weren’t three weeks ago when this started, and they weren’t in June either,” Kent said.

“I mean, the Iranians have had a religious ruling of fatwa against actually developing a nuclear weapon since 2004. That’s available in the public sphere, but then also we had no intelligence to indicate that fatwa was being disobeyed or it was on the cusp of being lifted.”

U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House this week. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Kent said the U.S. had assessed that Iran was potentially 2 years away from being a possible nuclear threat.

“That’s not because the Iranians are stupid people,” he said. “I think we can tell right now that the Iranians are anything but stupid. They had the ability, the brain power to actually develop one. or they could have simply traded a ton of oil with Pakistan or with someone else to actually get a nuclear weapon. They were not doing that, we had no intelligence to indicate that they were.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.