TUMI Luggage and Accessories Are All on Sale at Nordstrom Rack Right Now
It never feels like the right time to buy luggage, but when there are huge sales on brands like TUMI, it’s the right time no matter what. Nordstrom Rack is taking hundreds off of classic, durable TUMI luggage right now—just in time for the holiday travel season.
Grab the perfect carry-on in the International 21" Carry-On for $297. This hardside bag has a telescopic handle for easy maneuvering, two-way zip with a TSA-approved side lock, and a full zip-around interior compartment for all your organizing needs. If you’re more of a fan of soft-side bags, the 4-Wheel 22" Expandable International Carry-On is your best friend. Down to $357, this bag gives you an exterior U-zip pocket and interior pocket organization out the wazoo. Or throw caution to the wind and pick up the perfect travel companion in the Hanging Travel Kit for $80. This versatile kit has a place for every toiletry you need. Plus, it can easily hang from most fixtures or sit flat on the bathroom counter. Whatever your travel bag needs are, this huge sale has it. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >
