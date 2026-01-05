Tuna King Sets New Record for Most Expensive Bluefin Ever Bought

Stranger Things has not yet ended. On Monday, following a season finale that crashed Netflix on New Year’s Eve, the streamer announced that a documentary about the hit series will premiere on Jan. 12. “A decade after rewiring pop culture, Stranger Things returns for its final chapter,” reads the synopsis of One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5, which is described as a “sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life—and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.” The series’ creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer—known as the Duffer Brothers—said in a statement that they wanted to revive behind-the-scenes storytelling, explaining that watching such documentaries while growing up taught them “the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made.” The show—whose first season premiered on July 15, 2016—demonstrated its continuing appeal with its final season, crossing 1.2 billion total views ahead of the release of Season 5, Volume 2. That milestone put it above any other series in Netflix history, based on calculations dividing the total time any portion of the series has ever been streamed by the combined runtimes of all available episodes.
Florida’s long-held reign as the nation’s lightning strike capital has finally been challenged by Oklahoma, according to a new report from environmental consulting firm AEM. Using a network of more than 1,800 lightning detector sensors, the group recorded more than 88.4 million flashes of lightning across the U.S. in 2025, which saw Oklahoma pull ahead of rival states by recording approximately 73 flashes per square mile. The state has high concentrations of large, sprawling thunderstorm complexes that can spread over 100 miles. Florida, historically the top state, came in second place, while Louisiana was third and Kansas fourth. The report also highlighted local extremes: Oklahoma’s Kay County was ranked the most lightning-prone county in the country, averaging 123 flashes per square mile, while Texas saw the highest total number of strikes from lightning bolts, with more than 13 million recorded throughout the year. Nationally, lightning activity was up 9.8 percent from the year before, according to the report. Twenty-one lightning-related fatalities occurred in the United States in 2025, keeping in line with the annual average of 20 per year, the Washington Post reports.
Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, best known as the stepsister of Anne Frank, has died in London at the age of 96, her family and the Anne Frank Trust UK announced. Schloss, who survived the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz alongside her mother while her father and brother were killed, became a prominent voice in Holocaust education after the war. Born Eva Geiringer in Vienna in 1929, she and her family fled Nazi Austria and later hid in the Netherlands, where she knew Anne Frank before both were betrayed and deported. After the Holocaust, she settled in Britain and married Holocaust survivor Zvi Schloss, while her mother later married Otto Frank, making her Frank’s posthumous stepsister. In the late 20th century, Schloss emerged as a tireless educator, co-founding the Anne Frank Trust UK to challenge prejudice and share firsthand accounts of Nazi atrocities with young people. King Charles III said he was “privileged and proud” to have known her and praised her lifelong commitment to promoting understanding and tolerance. Her family remembered her as “a remarkable woman” devoted to remembrance and peace. Schloss is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Industry actress Marisa Abela, 29, is opening up about her battle with thyroid cancer that unfolded just as her career was taking off. In a candid interview with The Times, Abela revealed she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 23—the same year she landed her recurring role as Yasmin on the HBO drama. Abela told the outlet she is now cancer-free and “all in the clear.” But recovery, she said, has come with lasting consequences. Because her thyroid no longer functions, Abela told the outlet that she will need to take medication for the rest of her life. The actress also recalled fearing the diagnosis—and surgery—could end her career before it truly began. After an eight-hour operation, she told the outlet, seeing her stapled and bloodied neck in the mirror left her thinking, “That’s it, my career is over.” Instead, Abela’s career surged. Since her diagnosis, she has appeared in Back to Black, Black Bag, and Barbie. Now in remission, she said the experience reshaped her priorities, giving her “real perspective on what’s important and what’s not.” Abela married longtime partner Jamie Bogyo, 31, in September, calling the celebration an “amazing, big party” attended by close friends—including her Industry’s castmates.
Actor Jon Korkes, renowned for a handful of memorable roles, has died at 80. His death was announced by New York City’s Stella Adler Studio of Acting, where Korkes taught acting from 2008 until November 2025. “Jon’s extraordinary career spanned more than five decades,” the Stella Adler Studio wrote in an announcement on Facebook. “Jon’s legacy lives on through the countless actors he inspired… on stage, on screen, and in the classroom. He will be deeply missed." The studio added, “He loved teaching, and his students knew it.” Korkes was born on Dec. 4, 1945, and raised in Marblehead, Massachusetts. His acting career began off-Broadway in 1968. Korkes notably appeared in Mike Nichols’ Catch-22 and Alan Arkin’s adaptation of Little Murders, and played corrections officer Tom Robinson in the television drama Oz in its final three seasons. His other acting credits include All in the Family, The Jury, Law & Order, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. According to the studio, Korkes also taught a master class for actors in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
An easyJet flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its engine burst into flames mid-air. The Airbus A320-200 from Milan to Lamezia Terme in Italy was operating as usual during a routine flight on Dec. 27 when its right engine suddenly started “emitting flames” as it prepared for landing, aviation outlets reported, prompting the crew to immediately shut down the burning engine. After following emergency procedures, the pilots performed a routine landing, miraculously touching down just two minutes behind schedule with all passengers and crew departing the craft unharmed. Aviation reports later classified the fire as “uncontained,” with video footage shared on Facebook showing disintegrated engine parts. The aircraft was subsequently put out of commission for six days while it underwent a full inspection, repair and engine replacement. “The safety of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority,” an easyJet spokesperson said in a statement, confirming the aircraft was met by emergency services on the tarmac as a precaution.
Japan’s so-called Tuna King has smashed the record for the most expensive bluefin bought since records began in 1999, forking out over $3.2 million. Sushi master Kiyoshi Kimura is set to slice up the 536 pounds of fish into sushi rolls that he’ll sell in his chain of stores for the equivalent of around $3.20. Speaking at the end of an auction completed before the sun had risen, Kimura said, “I’d thought we would be able to buy a little cheaper but the price soared before you knew it,” Agence France-Presse reports. “I was surprised at the price. I hope that by eating auspicious tuna, as many people as possible will feel energized.” The Tuna King’s winning bid at Tokyo’s main fish market crushed 2019’s previous record of $2.1 million paid for a larger 613 lbs specimen. Speaking to AFP at a Kimura restaurant, 19-year-old Minami Sugiyama said, “I feel like I’ve begun the year in a good way after eating something so auspicious as the year starts.”
Americans are increasingly treating ChatGPT as a stand-in for their personal physician, with 40 million saying they use it to get health information, according to a new report. Over 5 percent of all messages sent to the artificial intelligence program worldwide are related to health, despite the complex, personal, and case-specific nature of medicine and health-care systems. In the new report from OpenAI via Axios, 55 percent of U.S. respondents said they’d used ChatGPT to “check or explore symptoms,” 48 percent used it to “understand medical terms or instructions,” and 44 percent have used it to “learn about treatment options.” People are also relying on it to better understand their health insurance coverage, compare rates, spot overcharges, and even appeal rejected claims, with 1.6 to 1.9 million insurance-related searches per week. The data also suggests people are turning to ChatGPT when access to medical care is limited, with underserved rural communities sending “an average of nearly 600,000 health care-related messages every week,” and with 7 in 10 queries coming outside normal hours, Axios reports. The data does not include other AI tools, such as those presented at the top of a Google search.
Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke has approved a GoFundMe set up to help him pay $59,100 in back rent, according to reports. The Hollywood Reporter reports that The Wrestler star has greenlit the fundraiser “Support Mickey to Prevent Eviction,” which at the time of writing has already raised more than $50,000 from 1,300 donations. A three-day eviction notice was given to the 9 1/2 Weeks star on Dec. 18, according to the Los Angeles Times, with those close to the 73-year-old saying he’s going through a “very difficult time.” “Mickey Rourke is currently facing a very difficult and urgent situation: he is at risk of being evicted from his home,” the GoFundMe says. “Life doesn’t always move in a straight line, and despite everything Mickey has given through his work and his life, he is now dealing with a challenging financial moment that has put his housing at risk.” The fundraiser was set up by a friend and member of his management team, Liya-Joelle Jones, who told THR, “It’s been incredibly touching to see how many people care about him and want to help.” The Daily Beast has contacted Rourke’s representatives for comment.
Comedian Chelsea Handler led a heartfelt tribute to the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Reiner, who was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Singer, in their California home last month. “Everyone in this room knows that the nicest guy in Hollywood was Rob Reiner,” Handler, 50, said. “Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute that you met him, he felt like an old friend. When you were in a conversation with him, he was present, he was focused, and he was funny, and he would ask you tons of questions, whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends.” Handler said that Reiner, 78, and Singer, 70, were “tireless” in advocating for several important causes—such as early childhood development and LGBTQ+ rights. Handler said it all stemmed “from one basic idea: decency. That we should all look out for each other. And I think we can all agree that we definitely need more of that. So let’s use tonight as a reminder of that decency and as a reminder of everything Rob and Michele represented and fought so hard for.” The couple’s son Nick, 32, has been arrested in connection with their deaths.