Tunisian Teen Stuns Competition to Win Gold Medal in 400 Meter Freestyle

Tunisian 18-year-old Ahmed Hafnaoui shocked the competition to win an Olympics gold medal in the men’s 400-meter freestyle, beating out frontrunners Australian Jack McLoughlin and American Kieran Smith who took silver and bronze medals. Hafnaoui was a virtual unknown in international competition before Saturday’s race, and was the slowest qualifier for the race going in. “I just can't believe it. It’s a dream and it became true. It was great, it was my best race ever,” the teen said. Smith, when asked, said he had “no idea” who the winner was. The surprising victory was only the fifth time Tunisia won a gold medal in the history of the Olympics.