Tunisia’s Beji Caid Essebsi, the World’s Oldest President, Dies at 92

Read it at BBC News
Tunisia’s 92-year-old president, Beji Caid Essebsi, has died. His health had been declining in recent months—in June, he was admitted to a hospital after suffering a “severe health crisis.” He became the world’s oldest sitting president after winning Tunisia’s first free elections in 2014 following the Arab Spring uprisings across the region. Tunisia has been praised as the only democracy to emerge from the revolutions. Earlier this year, Essebsi announced he would not stand in elections expected in November.