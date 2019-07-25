CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    LIFE WELL LIVED

    Tunisia’s Beji Caid Essebsi, the World’s Oldest President, Dies at 92

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters

    Tunisia’s 92-year-old president, Beji Caid Essebsi, has died. His health had been declining in recent months—in June, he was admitted to a hospital after suffering a “severe health crisis.” He became the world’s oldest sitting president after winning Tunisia’s first free elections in 2014 following the Arab Spring uprisings across the region. Tunisia has been praised as the only democracy to emerge from the revolutions. Earlier this year, Essebsi announced he would not stand in elections expected in November.

    Read it at BBC News