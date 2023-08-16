Tuohys Claim They Made Just $700K From ‘The Blind Side’ and Shared It With Oher
‘TINY PERCENTAGE’
Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy reportedly haven’t raked in millions from The Blind Side as the former NFL star who inspired the movie alleged in a bombshell lawsuit this week. In his suit, Michael Oher accused the Tuohys of tricking him into signing conservatorship papers under the guise of adoption—then cutting him out of the profits when the adoption story was turned into a blockbuster film. An unnamed source close to the film told People that the Tuohys made about $700,000 in rights, payments and profits that were meant to be divided between the family—including Oher. Marty Singer, an attorney representing the Tuohys, insisted the money was shared with Oher. “Agents negotiated a deal where [the Tuohys] received a small advance from the production company and a tiny percentage of net profits. They insisted that any money received be divided equally. And they have made good on that pledge,” he said in a statement. The lawsuit says Oher “received nothing” for a film “that would not have existed without him.” Oher’s reps told People they have “confidence in our judicial system” and “believe that justice will be served.”