Tupac Murder Suspect Can Go Home Until Trial After Judge Sets Bail at $750K
A man charged in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur can await his trial this summer under house arrest and electronic monitoring, a judge ruled Tuesday. The court set Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ bail at $750,000, a sum his attorneys “believe” he will be able to post, his court-appointed attorneys told the Associated Press. Prosecutors previously argued in a Dec. 28 court filing that Davis should remain behind bars, saying that his release could put witnesses in danger. They pointed to a recorded October jail call between Davis and his son in which the latter suggested a “green light” order had been given. “In [Davis’] world, a ‘green light’ is an authorization to kill,” they wrote. Davis’ attorneys countered that he “obviously did not know what his son was talking about.” The 60-year-old, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, is not a flight risk, according to his lawyers, who said that he is in remission from cancer and in poor health.