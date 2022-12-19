Tupac’s Terminally Ill Stepdad Released Early From 60-Year Sentence
FREED
Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of rapper Tupac, was released from federal prison on Friday after almost four decades of incarceration. Shakur, 72, had been serving a 60-year sentence for his role in a 1981 Brinks armored truck robbery that left two Nyack police officers and a security guard dead. His release came as a result of his terminal ill health, according to reports. “We now find your medical condition renders you so infirm of mind and body that you are no longer physically capable of committing any Federal, State or local crime,” the U.S. Parole Commission wrote in its notice of action approving Shakur’s release. Shakur had been a member of the Black Liberation Army and “The Family”—a radical group with which he helped to organize a dozen heists in the late ’70s and early ’80s.