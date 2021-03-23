The skies are blue, the snow is melting, the birds are chirping, and green is on the horizon. The most beautiful time of the year is here once again: tax season. If you own one of the 10 million new brokerage accounts opened in 2020, you likely spent this last year discovering just how easy it was to invest from the comfort of your couch. What you might not realize is that it can be just as easy to file your taxes from home, thanks to TurboTax.

TurboTax Live Premier is designed to support those at all levels of investing and across investment types, from stocks and bonds, to crypto and rental property income. Whether you just need a little assistance or you’re looking to make a full handoff, it offers a simple, foolproof solution for getting your taxes done right: access to live experts, who are paid to know what they’re talking about.

With TurboTax Live Premier, you'll have a team of live tax experts with an average of 12 years of experience at your fingertips, ready to understand your unique situation, provide insights for how your investments impact your taxes, help you find every deduction and get every dollar you deserve, and give you unlimited tax advice—all year round. Connecting with these experts live via one-way video is only a click away (bonus perk: you’re safe in your sweats), but if you can’t bear to be on one more video conference (you are not alone), you can request an offline expert review your return, answer your questions, or provide advice via email.

TurboTax Live Premier Start for free, pay only when you file. Buy at TurboTax $ 170

Hands-off approach more your style? No shame. A dedicated tax expert will be thrilled to do your taxes for you from start to finish. For the brave souls who prefer a DIY approach, you can still take advantage of TurboTax’s automatic import system that supports up to 1,500 investment transactions from over 300 participating financial institutions and investment platforms. Plus, its deduction finder will search for more than 400 tax deductions to make sure you get every credit and deduction you qualify for.

Any way you go, with TurboTax Live you can rest easy knowing your return is backed by a 100% Accurate Expert Approved Guarantee— meaning if you have to pay because of an error that a tax expert made while providing topic-specific tax advice, a section review, or acting as a signed preparer for your return, TurboTax will cover it. While May 17 might be the day you close the mental door to thinking about taxes, for TurboTax, the virtual door is open year-round for anyone looking for an empathetic ear or advice on understanding tax deductions.

No matter when you plan to file your taxes, TurboTax is ready to give you a little lift from its real, live tax experts who are standing by to get you every dollar you deserve. Get started with TurboTax Live Premier today—it might be the best investment you make all year.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.