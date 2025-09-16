Turbulence on Delta Airlines Flight Injures 3 Flight Attendants

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y series following reports that children have been left trapped inside the vehicles after parents were unable to unlock the doors. More than 174,000 Model Ys are currently being investigated by the NHTSA to determine if further action is needed. “Entrapment in a vehicle is particularly concerning in emergency situations, such as when children are trapped in a hot vehicle,” the agency wrote, and said it would examine the “operability of the electronic door locks” from outside the car when the EV runs out of power. The probe was triggered following nine reports from Tesla owners who said they were unable to open the doors of their Model Y. Most of those affected by the problem were parents attempting to get their children out of the back seat. Although the owner’s manual suggests an alternate way to open the exterior doors, the NHTSA said the process was not well-known enough to owners, given the frequency of the problem. Tesla is also facing multiple NHTSA probes into its driver-assistance systems, which have resulted in unexpected braking and acceleration, and the company was forced to recall 46,000 Cybertrucks in March to replace an exterior panel that could fall off while the car is in motion.
Davis Mallory identified as a “Gay Christian” on MTV’s The Challenge, but has dropped the label, saying God “pulled [him] out of that lifestyle a year ago.” Mallory, 42, said in a video shared to Instagram on Monday that he was convinced to abandon the “Gay lifestyle” after multiple dreams. He shared his testimony ahead of performing his song, “Baptized.” “[God] started speaking to me in my dreams and showing me,” he said at a church in Kona, Hawaii. “The spiritual warfare that I was going to, every time I returned to sin, I would have a nightmare that a car, my car was being broken into.” Mallory, who rose to fame as a contestant on The Real World: Denver, said “every time [he] returned to sin [he] would have a nightmare.” Mallory has long been open about being gay. In a 2013 Tedx presentation, he said he came out in 2005, but his “very strong Christian family” labeled it as a choice and sent him to conversion therapy. “I couldn’t change, but a lot of people thought I could, and I tried,” he said. Mallory went to college on the pre-med track, giving up his dreams of becoming a Christian musician, and hid his gay identity until an audition for the MTV game show turned into a role. Mallory went on to compete in The Inferno 3, The Duel II, and Rivals following his success in 2006 on The Real World: Denver.
A fight aboard one of the world’s largest cruise ships forced the Royal Caribbean vessel to return to Miami on Monday night, with two taken to the hospital. Royal Caribbean’s “Wonder of the Seas,” which was the largest cruise ship ever built until 2024, said there was an “altercation” on the ship before it returned to Port Miami, where it was met by police and fire rescue personnel. The ship had left the port at 4:30 p.m. Monday for its four-day round trip through the Bahamas. A witness told local10 they saw people running to the pool area before the captain announced the return. Another witness shared photos of two injured people being taken off the ship on stretchers by officials. They reported seeing “about a dozen people” escorted off the vessel, with one being “quite angry.” The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel said they provided care to adult guests onboard, in addition to Royal Caribbean’s own team. While it remains unclear what started the altercation and what transpired, a spokesperson for the Royal Caribbean Group said in a statement, “Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries.” They labeled it an “ongoing investigation.” The two injured went to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for examination and treatment.
Cameron Crowe shares Clint Eastwood’s prediction that Tom Cruise will be a legend in 100 years from now. Eastwood compared the actor to the megastar Paul Newman, whose acting career started in the 1950s. In an interview with The New York Times to promote Crowe’s upcoming memoir, The Uncool, he shared his prediction for Cruise, “Simple statements of what happened in a time in history, you’re going to read Tom Cruise’s name.” At a dinner party, Eastwood told Crowe, “In a hundred years, they’re gonna look back — that’s the career, Tom Cruise’s career.” He described Cruise’s work ethic and said he was “an absolute student” in whatever he does. And then there were the stunts. For nearly a decade, the world has watched Cruise hang from the side of a plane, skydive, or climb the world’s tallest building.
Turbulence on Delta Airlines Flight Injures 3 Flight Attendants
A Delta Airlines flight from Ecuador to Atlanta experienced significant turbulence, resulting in the injury of 3 flight attendants, officials said. Delta Flight 632 encountered “moderate turbulence” after it took off from Quito, Ecuador, on Monday, the airline said. Despite the turbulence, the flight attendants were able to complete their duties. Upon landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, three of the flight attendants were treated for injuries. However, none of the 206 passengers on the aircraft reported any injuries. The airline emphasized its commitment to safety and ensured that the necessary precautions were taken. The Daily Beast has reached out to Delta Airlines for comment. The incident comes after another Delta flight experienced extreme turbulence, causing the hospitalization of 18 passengers. The plane was en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam when it began to heavily rock while climbing and descending. One of the passengers reported to ABC News that the beverage cart and other passengers were thrown around the cabin and into the ceiling.
An American sailor has been reported missing after his sailboat was found abandoned on a remote beach in Australia. Hartwell Champagne, a veteran sailor, was embarking on a one-man journey from Vanuatu to Australia before his Ocean Rambler washed up unattended on Cape Bedford Beach on Saturday, 10 days after he set sail. The last entry on the ship’s logbook was made on Sept. 10, three days before the vessel washed ashore. Acting Police Detective Inspector Cindy Searle said authorities have contacted Champagne’s family in Texas, who said they were “expecting him to reach land in Australia and they were not aware there were any issues,” and had been in contact with him “as much as you can when you’re traveling on the open ocean.” Champagne, 62, was described as a highly experienced sailor with “lifelong boating experience,” and authorities are speculating whether bad weather was responsible for his disappearance. “Any of the theories people could come up with at this point would be almost quite reasonable, so I wouldn’t be willing to suggest there was bad weather or he was near the shore,” Searle said, adding that authorities are hoping to glean information on his whereabouts from the electronic devices found on the boat.
Golden Globe winner Patricia Crowley has died just days before her 92nd birthday. Her death was confirmed by her son Jon Hookstratten, an executive at Sony Pictures Entertainment, who said she died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles. Sister of Broadway star Ann Crowley, she had her big break at 20 when she played a role meant for Audrey Hepburn in Forever Female, which earned the Pennsylvania native the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year in 1954. Known best for her television work, she had America in stitches with her role as Joan Nash in NBC’s Please Don’t Eat The Daisies, and was also known for her parts in Charlie’s Angels, Port Charles, and The Bold and the Beautiful. In her six-decade career, she also did stints in The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and The Twilight Zone, and played Emily Fallmont in season six of the soap opera Dynasty. A mother of two, she is survived by her husband of 40 years, film producer Andy Friendly. In a tribute on Facebook, ABC7 Eyewitness News entertainment reporter, George Pennacchio said, “She was such a lovely lady,” and that, “She always had a smile and a nice word! May she R.I.P.”
Friends fans can now enjoy a cup of coffee in a New York City shop inspired by their favorite sitcom. The coffee shop will replicate the hangout spot of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe. There have been several pop-ups around New York; however, the first permanent location will open in Times Square in fall 2025. Paul Landino, executive at CenPer Holdings, told Variety that after the success of its first permanent location in Boston, his team believed New York City had the same appetite for the nostalgic experience. The shop will offer artisanal coffee drinks and Friends-inspired food items guided by Top Chef judge and James Beard Award winner Tom Colicchio. The cafe also will feature a replica of the recognizable orange sofa, merchandise, and take-home coffee blends. “This is about delivering an experience in the heart of Manhattan…step into a space that’s both nostalgic yet freshly reimagined,” Peter van Roden, EVP of Warner Bros, told Variety.
Shia LaBeouf had to apologize to his “mentor” and staunch Trump supporter Jon Voight due to their differing political views, after threatening to fight him. The two men, 39 and 86, appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’s panned passion project, Megalopolis, but fell out during the process. Speaking to Mike Figgis for Megadoc, a documentary about the making of the film, LaBeouf said they read the script through five years prior, but between then and filming, “I had basically f---ed my whole life up.” He said he and Trump’s special envoy to Hollywood, Voight, “had a big fight on the phone where I told him I was going to come to his house and we were going to fist fight, and I hung up the phone,” adding “I didn’t speak to him for years.” The pair had been close for a long time, working together first on Holes in 2003 and then on Transformers in 2007; “He was like my mentor from a young age,” he said. According to Entertainment Weekly, it was a condition of Coppola’s that LaBeouf clear the air before filming began. “I was in the midst of doing my ninth step in this program I’m in,” he said, “and I had to go make amends to Voight because Voight’s politics and mine are very different. I love him very much.”
A New York judge has dismissed a pair of terrorism-related murder charges against Luigi Mangione, ruling that they were “legally insufficient.” The alleged assassin showed no emotion in images Tuesday from the Manhattan courthouse, where the judge delivered a blow to the prosecution’s case. News that Mangione’s harshest state charges had been dropped sparked cheers outside of the court. Mangione, 27, still faces a second-degree murder charge in New York for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, as well as federal charges of stalking and murder through the use of a firearm—the latter offense making him eligible for the death penalty. Tuesday marked Mangione’s first court appearance in five months related to the December slaying. He has pleaded not guilty to all offenses, despite officials alleging that he was busted at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, with fake IDs, the murder weapon, and an incriminating journal still in his possession. “I finally feel confident about what I will do,” read one entry, according to authorities. “The target is insurance. It checks every box.”