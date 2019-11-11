GET OUT OF HERE
Turkey Deports American ISIS Fighter, Says State Media
Turkey claims it has deported an American ISIS fighter as it began its long-threatened repatriation of captured militants. A spokesman for Turkey’s interior ministry was quoted as saying Monday that one American foreign fighter has been sent away from the country and additional seven Germans will be deported soon. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned last week that Ankara would send ISIS militants back to their home countries even if their citizenships have since been revoked. “One American foreign terrorist fighter whose proceedings are completed has been deported,” ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli was quoted as saying, according to Reuters. He added: “Travel plans for seven foreign terrorist fighters of German origin at deportation centers have been completed, they will be deported on Nov. 14.” Turkey wants to repatriate around 2,500 militants, the vast majority of whom will be sent to European Union nations.