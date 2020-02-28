Turkey Opens Door for a Million Migrants to Flow into Europe After Deadly Strike
Turkey has warned that an estimated one million Syrian refugees displaced near its border are now “welcome” to move into Europe after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike by Syrian government forces. The strike in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region more than doubled Turkey’s military death toll in February, and has heightened the risk of a full-scale Turkish military operation against Russian-backed Syrian government forces. In anticipation of the imminent arrival of refugees from the region, Turkish authorities have been instructed to do nothing to stop them from moving toward Europe. “We have decided, effectively immediately, not to stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe by land or sea,” said an anonymous official, according to Reuters news agency. “All refugees, including Syrians, are now welcome to cross into the European Union.” Erdogan has repeatedly threatened allow migrants to freely travel to Europe, which could draw Western powers into the standoff over Idlib. The NATO Council will meet Friday at Turkey’s request to discuss the attack.