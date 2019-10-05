CHEAT SHEET

    Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Threatens Military Strike in Northeastern Syria

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to launch a military strike into northeastern Syria where American troops are currently deployed to keep peace between Turkey and Syrian Kurds. In the remarks reported by the Associated Press, Erdogan did not lay out when he would start the strike, instead simply saying “maybe today, maybe tomorrow.” But he warned that the U.S.-backed deal to secure the region was failing. Turkey disagrees with the parameters of U.S. involvement and wants its soldiers to monitor a 19-mile area near the border with Syria. The U.S. instead prefers a much smaller area, insisting that they should only monitor an area nine miles deep. “We have given all kinds of warning regarding the east of the Euphrates to the relevant parties,” he said Saturday. “We have acted with enough patience.”

