Turkey Says Troops Will Cross Into Syria ‘Shortly’ as Kurds Mobilize at Border
Turkey's military is set to cross into northern Syria “shortly,” according to the Turkish government. The Kurdish-led administration has also issued a “general mobilization” call along the border. “Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly,” said a tweet from communications director Fahrettin Altun in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He told the Kurds that they have two options: “They can defect or we will have stop them from disrupting our counter-ISIS efforts.” However, a clash looks to be inevitable as the Kurdish administration ordered fighters to gather at the Syrian border with Turkey. The Turks have been spoiling for a fight with Kurdish fighters in Syria as Ankara considers them to be terrorists. An assault became possible after President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced that American troops would withdraw from Syria—a move that essentially abandoned America's longtime allies in the fight against ISIS.