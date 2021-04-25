CHEAT SHEET
Turkey Summons U.S. Ambassador After Biden Recognizes Armenian Genocide
After President Joe Biden made good on his campaign promise to recognize the Armenian genocide, Turkey says it summoned the U.S. ambassador to vent its displeasure. According to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal told American diplomat David Satterfield that Turkey rejects and condemns Biden’s announcement and that it “inflicts an unrepairable wound on our relations.” Turkey has long maintained the death of a million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire a century ago was not a genocide but a casualty of war. Biden said his recognition was “not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated.”