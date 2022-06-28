CHEAT SHEET
Turkey Withdraws Objection to Finland and Sweden Joining NATO
Finland and Sweden could join NATO as soon as this summer, as Turkey lifted its objection to their inclusion, Axios reported. On Tuesday evening, the three countries signed a trilateral memorandum at the NATO Summit in Madrid specifying that Turkey would support their membership. The two Nordic countries, both of which have advanced militaries and have long been nonaligned, applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine. Turkey, however, objected to their requests, citing Kurdish “terrorist organizations.” The details of the trilateral deal are not yet public.