Turkey’s Show Trial on Jamal Khashoggi Murder Becomes Saudi Arabia’s No Trial at All
FARCICAL
The 26 people on trial in absentia in Turkey for the gruesome murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi will be moved to Saudi Arabia, despite the widespread belief that crown prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder. The sudden suspension and transfer of the trial comes as Saudi Arabia makes economic commitments to Turkey, which is facing a recession, and against the backdrop of warnings that the Kingdom will simply make the case go away. “By transferring the case of a murder that was committed on its territory, Turkey will be knowingly and willingly sending the case back into the hands of those who bear its responsibility,” Amnesty International secretary general, Agnès Callamard said. “What has happened to Turkey’s declared commitment that justice must prevail for this gruesome murder and that this case would never become a pawn in political calculations and interest?”