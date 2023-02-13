CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
WATCH: Turkish Child Saved After 178 Hours Under Earthquake Rubble
MIRACLE
Read it at BBC
A 4-year-old girl was miraculously rescued alive on Monday after she was trapped in rubble for more than a week following the earthquake in Turkey. Heartwarming video shows workers clap and shout “God is great” as they joyfully rescue the child. The girl was trapped in the ruins of a block of apartments in southern Turkey for 178 hours, or seven-and-a-half days, and taken away on a stretcher as rescue workers continued searching for her older sister. At least 35,000 people have died from the earthquake that wreaked havoc on Turkey and Syria and rescues have become increasingly rare, but several other people were rescued Monday, including a 13-year-old boy who had been trapped for 182 hours.