    Turkish Defense Ministry Says it Shared Information With U.S. Military Before Attack in Idlib Province

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

    The Turkish Defense Ministry tweeted Sunday that it “exchanged and coordinated information” with U.S. Special Forces ahead of an attack reportedly aimed at Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the so-called Islamic State. Reuters reports that the ministry confirmed that collaboration took place before the raid in Syria’s Idlib province reportedly killed the terrorist leader. “Prior to the U.S. operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place.”

