Baby Pulled From Rubble After Turkey Quake Reunited With Mom 54 Days Later
‘MYSTERY’ SOLVED
An infant girl who survived 128 hours trapped in the wreckage of a building destroyed by the earthquake that ripped through Turkey was reunited with her mother on Saturday, two months after her miracle rescue, local authorities said. The three-and-a-half-month old girl, Vetin Begdas, was flown from Ankara to her mother’s hospital bed in Adana after a DNA test proved they were related. The girl’s father and two brothers were killed in the quake, according to the news agency Anadolu. “One of the most priceless tasks in the world is reuniting a mother with her child,” Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik said, according to Al Jazeera. ““Being a part of that happiness meant a lot to us as well.” The baby, improbably rescued with no injuries, was nicknamed “Gizen” or “Mystery” by the medical workers who cared for her during the two months she went unclaimed. “The baby is truly a miracle. The fact that she survived and had no health problems pulled at our heartstrings,” Yanik said.