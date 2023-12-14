Turkish MP Dies After Collapsing During Anti-Israel Speech
A Turkish opposition member of parliament died Thursday, just two days after he suffered a heart attack and collapsed as he was concluding a speech denouncing Israel, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Hasan Bitmez, who was part of the Islamist Felicity Party, had criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the majority Justice and Development Party for still trading with Israel amid the war in Gaza. “You have the blood of Palestinians on your hands, you are collaborators. You contribute to every bomb Israel drops on Gaza,” he stated, according to Reuters. The Associated Press reported that a ceremony was held outside the parliament building on Thursday to honor Bitmez. A Palestinian flag was attached to his coffin alongside a large Turkish flag.